Meijer Widens Inclusive Fashion Campaign

Meijer is expanding its “Confidence Beyond Measure” marketing campaign to encompass men’s and children’s apparel. As with the initial campaign for women’s clothing that kicked off in September 2020, the comprehensive program is based on both images of and messaging about inclusivity.

The ultimate aim of the campaign is for shoppers of all backgrounds to be represented across the retailer’s marketing and promotional materials. "At Meijer, we know that real style goes beyond labels, trends and sizes," explained Annette Repasch, group VP of Softlines for Meijer. “With the expansion of Confidence Beyond Measure, we're empowering all of our customers to see themselves within our ads and define their own style, whether they're heading to work, out to dinner or into the classroom."

The new campaigns for men and kids emphasize inclusivity as well as versatility, with clothing items that reflect personal style. The men’s program, called “Wear What Works,” balances utility and style, and the children’s initiatives “Smile in Style,” includes clothing options and supporting visuals that inspire confidence and unique styles.

Earlier this season, Meijer outlined key fall fashion trends among kids, including interest in looser-fitting clothing, ‘90s grunge graphic tees, athleisure and a combination of bold colors and prints that exemplify the return to in-person learning after a long period of time at home.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.