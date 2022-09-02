Meijer Launches New Store Format, Banner

Meijer’s Midwest footprint just went in a new direction. The Michigan-based retailer revealed this week that it’s adding a new smaller-scale format and banner, Meijer Grocery.

The first two Meijer Grocery stores are expected to open in the Detroit area in early 2023 and are designed to provide simple shopping experiences and greater community access to fresh food. According to company information, Meijer Grocery locations in Orion Township and Macomb Township will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet in size and feature a easy-to-navigate design, both inside and via a parking area that’s wrapped around a singular corner entrance. In comparison, Meijer supercenters measure up to 220,000 square feet and carry items such as electronics and apparel.

Shoppers can pick up a variety of products for everyday needs and meals at the new stores. In addition to grocery staples, each Meijer Grocery location will feature fresh produce, a fresh meat counter, a full-service deli and a bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators. A pharmacy and health and beauty care area meet other consumer needs in an easily shoppable site.

“Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer’s president and CEO. “Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods-focused format in your local community.”

Don Sanderson, group VP of foods, echoed that sentiment, noting that the store is equipped to meet the needs of community residents. “We’re excited to provide our customers with yet another way to shop,” Sanderson said. “This new concept store will not only provide our customers with everything they need on their weekly shopping trip, but also a quick and easy solution for when they realize they left the key ingredient off their list while cooking dinner.”

The Meijer Grocery concept follows Meijer’s previous foray into smaller-footprint stores. In 2018, the grocer opened the 37,000-square foot Bridge Street Market in on the west side of the company’s hometown of Grand Rapids. The neighborhood-friendly market offers a range of fresh food and accessible convenience items in a smaller space than traditional Meijer supercenters.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.