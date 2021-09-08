Meijer Incentivizes College Students to Get Vaccinated

All across the United States, college students are getting ready to start their fall semester. To ensure that their school year is a healthy one, Meijer is providing college students with a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the COVID-19 vaccination process at a Meijer store. The incentive program runs through Sept. 30.

"Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there's more work to be done. We're hopeful this incentive makes a difference."

College students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

With the Delta variant running rampant, Meijer pharmacies have seen an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations, with a nearly 20% increase in vaccines administered during the past three weeks.

To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.7 million doses. In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest. A month later, Meijer incentivized its customers with a $10 coupon following the completion of the vaccination process, regardless of the retailer they received it at. Meijer also provides its team members with a $100 bonus once they complete the vaccination process.

All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.