Meijer to Celebrate Local Artists in Culturally-Inspired Product Collection

Meijer is aiming to bring communities together by celebrating diversity with the launch of a special artistic collection of products to be sold in stores across the Midwest in 2023.

Artists who live in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin are encouraged to submit art inspired by the cultural categories below. Meijer will then select artwork to be featured on products, including stationery and home decor, and sold in celebration of the following cultural events beginning in 2023:

Black History Month

Women's History Month

Pride Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Artists can also submit locally-inspired art to be included in the collection. Meijer is looking for art that recognizes the impact that communities can make when they come together to make progressive differences in their own neighborhoods.

"At Meijer, we want our products and business partners to reflect our communities, customers and team members," said Peter Whitsett, Meijer EVP of merchandising and marketing. "That's what makes this collection so special. Our customers will see perspectives both similar to and different from their own reflected through art on products they can bring into their homes."

For the last two years, Meijer has partnered with Black students and artists from the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology to sell limited edition shirts honoring Black History Month and Juneteenth. However, this is the first time the retailer is recruiting artists from communities it serves to partner on such a large scale.

"We're excited to support local artists by offering a platform for their work to reach thousands of customers and homes across the Midwest," Meijer VP of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams said.

Selected artists will receive a monetary prize and partner with Meijer to identify nonprofits to benefit from the sales of the products.

Local artists should submit their artwork for consideration to Meijer by Nov. 7.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. As an example of celebrating the local communities it serves, Meijer’s newly-opened Rivertown Market in metro Detroit is designed with vibrant murals painted by area artists Desiree Kelly and Cameron Jenkins. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.