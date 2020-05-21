Meijer Cancels 2020 LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Meijer has cancelled the 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic for the grocer’s Simply Give initiative. The retailer had tentatively rescheduled the June tournament for Oct. 1-4 at Blythefield Country Club, in Belmont, Mich., before ultimately deciding to cancel. According to Meijer, the cancellation will enable the ShopRite LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for May, to go forward in October.

“Meijer is committed to supporting our communities and the seventh Meijer LPGA Classic will be no exception once the time is right,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “We know this event is an annual tradition for many families here in west Michigan, and while we are disappointed that this summer will feel different without it, we plan to continue supporting the community through this tournament in years to come.”

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will take place June 7-13. Further, Meijer said it has extended its relationship with the LPGA beyond 2021, with details to come in the future.

“We were all looking forward to the sense of community this tournament offers, but this year’s event could not provide the quality of experience and, most importantly, safety, that our golfers, volunteers, spectators and staff have come to expect from us,” explained Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. “This was a difficult decision, but we are excited to bring the LPGA’s best tournament for families and foodies back to west Michigan next year bigger than ever before.”

People who already bought tickets to the tournament and all of its supporting events, including the three-day Grand Taste Experience and the 5K Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s, will receive a full refund, and volunteer fees will be refunded, according to the company

The Meijer LPGA Classic hosts 144 of the top women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week’s festivities – benefit Simply Give, which stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through the program. In all, the six Meijer tournaments to date have generated more than $5.2 million for Simply Give.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 19 on PG's 2020 pg 100 list of the top grocers in the United States.