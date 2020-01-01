Meat District Premium Pork Sausage Line

Meat District has launched a line of Premium Pork Sausage featuring five signature flavors: Original, Hot, Sage, Maple and Chorizo. Crafted with absolutely no high-fructose corn syrup, no corn solids, no nitrates or nitrites, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives of any kind, Meat District’s Premium Pork Sausage is lean with less fat, packed with tons of flavor and has 50% less sodium than traditional bulk sausage. All of the ready-to-cook sausage varieties are made by coarse-grinding 100% whole-muscle pork shoulder with a blend of aromatic spices and seasonings. A 16-ounce chub of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $5.49. In addition to its line of sausage, Meat District offers consumers butcher-crafted premium burgers and hormone- and antibiotic gourmet marinated chicken wings.