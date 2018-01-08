Measure Early and Often to Improve Ad Campaign Results

“Measure what is measureable and make measureable what is not,” was advice from Galileo that is as true today as when he wrote it. To achieve the precision necessary to maximize the potential of personalization, retailers and their agencies must build measurement into every facet of a campaign. Did you know that marketers who invest more than 10 percent on sales measurement are three times more likely to beat their sales targets by as much as 25 percent?

In the first three articles of this series on personalizing the retail experience, I’ve focused on approaches for creating effective planning, more precise targeting and increased shopper activation. In this article, I will debunk a few long-held myths about campaign measurement and share several best practices.

There are many misconceptions about when measurement should take place, what it should measure and which types of measurement are most effective. The three most salient myths that deserve refutation are:

It’s an end-of-campaign activity

It’s focused primarily on how many clicks are earned or coupons redeemed

Advertisers can’t link campaign results with actual sales

Today’s Landscape Challenges Retailers

Consumers expect a much higher degree of personal attention than they’ve received in the past. Forrester’s recent “State of the Consumer” report notes that 72 percent of consumers expect companies to understand their unique needs, and 70 percent say that this understanding affects their brand loyalty. Further, consumers’ wants and needs are always changing, meaning that retailers are attempting to personalize campaigns focusing on moving targets.

On the retailer and agency side of the equation, omnichannel campaigns have added complexity to the measurement function. When a consumer makes a purchase online, is it based on an online ad or a print ad, or even an ad she saw in a movie theater or on the bus home?

Retailers and agencies know that they need to measure better. One proof point: Venture capital investment in ad measurement companies is growing despite the fact that investment in other advertising technologies is drying up.

With digital ad spending surpassing TV for the first time in 2017, c-level management teams at retailers are demanding more sophisticated measurement and continuously improving return on ad spend (ROAS).

Adding to this challenge is the growth of ecommerce. Some examples of the ecommerce dynamic are the consumer behaviors known as “showrooming” and “webrooming.” Showrooming consumers research products in-store and then purchase them online. Shoppers who webroom do the opposite – research products online and then buy them in-store. How does a retailer measure the effectiveness of a campaign against these behaviors? It might succeed in driving the shopper to the store, but is that success if the shopper then returns home to buy the product online, potentially from another retailer?