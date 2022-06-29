MDI Renews Revionics Pricing Platform Use

Alex Lee Inc. has renewed the use of Revionics technology to deliver AI-driven retail-pricing recommendations for its wholesale distribution business, Merchants Distributors (MDI). Revionics and MDI have partnered since 2007.

Hickory, N.C.-based MDI supports independent grocers in the United States with expertise, infrastructure and scale. With an assortment of 40,000-plus food and nonfood items, the company supplies more than 600 grocery stores in 12 states and exports a variety of products to retailers and distributors operating in 36 countries. Through its adoption of Revionics tech, specifically the Base Price Optimization solution, MDI is able to offer price optimization as a service to its customer base throughout the southeastern United States.

“With Revionics’ AI-powered pricing platform, MDI enables grocers to create dynamic and forward-looking pricing strategies that can boost shopper loyalty and drive more profitable growth in their local markets,” noted Nick Carlino, EVP of sales and merchandising at MDI. “When grocers choose to partner with MDI, they know we are committed to evolving to meet their needs and will help them remain competitive for generations to come.”

Added Carlino: “Over the course of our relationship with Revionics, we’ve overachieved in terms of bottom-line gains and top-line sales that we’ve generated from our investment in the software The team at Revionics are retail pricing experts. The science works, the results are consistent, and their team, like ours, keeps its finger on the pulse of retail. We are extremely satisfied with our Revionics partnership.”

As MDI looks to expand, the distributor will continue to invest in technologies that enable its business and its grocer customers to quickly adapt to evolving market conditions.

“After more than 90 years in operation, MDI maintains an entrepreneurial spirit and relentless commitment to innovation,” said Scott Zucker, general manager at Atlanta-based Revionics LLC, an Aptos company. “Using Revionics, MDI supports its clients to develop more surgically focused KVIs, deliver stronger customer-focused pricing, and win in an ever-competitive marketplace. We are proud to work with this growing and thriving client for 15 years and counting.”

MDI also recently won a Golden Penguin Gold award from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association for a social media campaign that the wholesaler ran during the 2022 March Frozen Food Month promotion.

Alex Lee is also the parent company of Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Lowes Foods, which operates more than 75 Lowes and Just $ave stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.