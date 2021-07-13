McCormick Hiring for the Best Job in America

Love tacos and want a six-figure salary for four months' work? Global flavor leader McCormick & Co. is looking to fill the newly created position of director of taco relations. The company said that the position is designed for anyone ready to take their love of tacos to the next level by bringing together fellow aficionados from all walks of life in the name of tacos.

"Since the 1960s, McCormick Taco Seasoning has been a staple, helping American households create cherished memories and delicious tacos everyone loves," said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer for Hunt Valley, Md.-based McCormick. "While taco trends continue to change and evolve, our seasoning has remained the first choice for countless families across the country. In fact, over the past year, we have seen our taco seasoning fly off grocery store shelves, at a rate of over 200 packets a minute. McCormick's director of taco relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning every day while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow."

To apply for the position, taco lovers age 21 and older have until July 20 to apply by submitting a creative video that showcases their personality and passion for tacos at McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations.

The job is serious with real responsibilities, but the folks at McCormick are clearly having fun with a job opportunity that, in their words, everyone will be “taco-ing” about. For example, the position is open to all experience levels, and while a previous taco-related job isn't a prerequisite to apply, a deep appreciation for all things taco is required.

Applicants are encouraged to get creative in their submission videos and highlight why they deserve the chance to be McCormick's first-ever director of taco relations. According to the company, applicants should share their best taco tidbits, including, but not limited to, their go-to and unique taco recipes, taco-themed trivia and knowledge, and any additional experiences, qualifications and skill sets they want to provide.

The successful candidate will work directly with the McCormick brand team to develop delicious out-of-the-box recipes using McCormick's Taco Seasoning mix, connect with fellow taco connoisseurs to discuss the latest taco trends and debate hard-hitting questions such as "Which are better, soft or hard shell tacos?"

In addition to the $100,000 salary, McCormick is making the position more appealing by giving the taco lover chosen for the role the ability to travel across the country to famous taco restaurants and chefs, as well as to visit McCormick's global headquarters and kitchens to not only become familiar with the culinary and creative teams, but also take part in a taco immersion course, and become familiar with the latest McCormick Street Taco seasoning mixes being developed by the company's innovation lab.