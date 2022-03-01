Mazzetti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Mazzetti, a world leader in authentic balsamic vinegar of Modena for more than 30 years, has launched at U.S. retailers. While Mazzetti offers an extensive line of balsamic vinegars and reductions on its website, the brand is beginning its shelf presence at U.S. grocers with two primary products: Mazzetti Gold Label Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, retailing for a suggested $9.99 per 8.45-fluid-ounce bottle, featuring a smooth flavor with notes of plum, and suitable for splashing on salad, dipping bread, and drizzling onto grilled meats and vegetables; and Mazzetti Chef’s Reduction – Classic Balsamic Glaze, retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 7.30-fluid-ounce bottle, a thick, rich gourmet Italian glaze offering a sweet yet tangy drizzle for almost anything, including caprese salad, bruschetta, pizza and even popcorn. Mazzetti sales and distribution in the United States are managed by World Finer Foods.