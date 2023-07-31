Maxwell House Iced Latte With Foam

Iconic coffee brand Maxwell House has introduced its first innovation in almost a decade: new Iced Latte with Foam. The beverage’s unique cold-stirred foam technology enables the preparation of a thick, creamy and flavorful coffee beverage without the use of a café’s specialized equipment. All that consumers need to do is add the contents of an individual pouch containing one of three flavors – Vanilla, Hazelnut or Caramel – to a glass, pour in cold water and stir to make a café-style iced latte at home or conveniently on the go. The product is available nationwide for a suggested $6.99 per package of six 1-ounce sachets. Maxwell House’s Iced Latte with Foam is the latest example of Kraft Heinz’s investment in its coffee portfolio. Earlier this year, the company brought IHOP Coffee to grocery shelves for the first time. Along with updated packaging, the Maxwell House rebrand will include a new tagline, “Live Life to the Last Drop,” inspiring coffee drinkers to reach their full potential with each sip.