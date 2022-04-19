Maxine’s Heavenly, a company specializing in homemade-style cookies, has released a line of crispy cookies – the brand’s first products outside of its original super-soft cookies. Made with simple and pure ingredients, vegan, gluten-free Maxine’s Heavenly Crispy Cookies are available in two flavors, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch. Chocolate Chip contains a hint of caramel and plenty of chocolate, while Cinnamon Speculoos Crunch contains cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and cardamom. A 6.3-ounce box of either variety retails for a suggested $6.99.