11/14/2022
Maximize Same-Store Profit Through Personalization
Webinar Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET
Competitive grocers understand that personalizing shopper experiences will maximize same-store sales growth. While third-party data was once a reliable source of insights, new regulations will impact grocers’ ability to personalize customer experiences.
How are grocers overcoming this challenge?
Join Progressive Grocer Multimedia Editor Emily Crowe and Upside VP of Retail Tyler Renaghan for a discussion on how grocers can leverage transaction data to maximize same-store profit.
In this webinar you will learn about:
- The pitfalls of relying on third-party data
- The impact of using spare capacity in-store to grow same-store sales
- How to use transaction data to personalize experiences to maximize profit per customer