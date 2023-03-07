Mason Dixie Ready to Heat Biscuits

As part of its mission to reimagine the frozen food aisle through clean-label healthy indulgence, Mason Dixie Foods has introduced Ready to Heat Biscuits in Buttermilk and Cheddar varieties. At just 100 calories per serving, the flaky, buttery biscuits come fully baked and are ready in 25 seconds. A 6-ounce 6-pack of either variety retails for a suggested $5.99. Founded by Ayeshah Abuelhiga in 2014, the brand also offers scratch-made, easy-to-prepare biscuit sandwiches, waffles and waffle sandwiches, and all of its products are made with real ingredients and free from preservatives, corn syrup, artificial colors and flavorings, oils, bleach, protein substitutes, gums, and aluminum.