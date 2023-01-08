Based on rising consumer interest in global flavors, clean labels and natural ingredients, Maskal Teff, a brand of flour and grain products made of teff, also known as the Ethiopian superfood, is poised for mainstream success, as the crop is naturally gluten-free and high in protein, among other nutrients, making it a healthy choice for consumers seeking a nutritious alternative to traditional grains. Maskal Teff is grown by farmers throughout the Intermountain West; then it’s harvested, milled and packaged at Teff Co. headquarters in Boise, Idaho. The company has been providing teff products to customers for nearly 40 years and has become a preferred source for bakeries and customers nationwide. Now, to make Maskal Teff more identifiable to its customers, as well as to best reflect the cultural heritage of teff’s origins, Teff Co. has updated its visual identity to reflect the quality, taste and health benefits of its products. At the center of the refreshed branding is a lion, a significant animal in Ethiopian culture and typically a symbol of bravery as depicted in the country’s art. Teff is extremely important to Ethiopians and Eritreans culturally, and the makers of Maskal Teff wanted to recognize that importance when introducing teff to those unfamiliar with it. The ancient whole grain can be incorporated into recipes for waffles, cookies, crackers, porridge and more, and Teff Co. has even created online how-to resources for foodies and fans of global cuisine. The suggested retail price range for a 14-ounce bag of brown or ivory grain or flour is $4.99-$5.99 apiece.