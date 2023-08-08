Mary’s Gone Crackers Taps Michael Finete for CEO Role

Organic and gluten-free cracker company Mary's Gone Crackers has a new CEO. The Reno, Nev.-based company announced the appointment of Michael Finete, who will take over the role from former CEO Taki Fujii.

Finete brings more than three decades of CPG experience to the role. He has served in leadership capacities at General Mills, H.J. Heinz (now Kraft Heinz), Sensient Natural Ingredients, SubHerb Farms and Santo Amaro Foods. Fluent in both Portuguese and Spanish, he earned an MBA from the University of San Diego and a management science degree from the University of California San Diego.

"Finete embodies dynamism, unwavering value and a rich history of experiences, complemented by an outstanding track record of success,” said Fujii, who remains as chairman of the board at Mary’s Gone Crackers. “We are confident that Finete will become an indispensable member of our team as demand grows for consumers across the globe. The board looks forward to the fresh new perspective he brings to the table as we innovate in production, remain true to our core beliefs of sustainability and health and ensure long-term success."

Fineta said he is grateful for the opportunity. “It is a business that has proved itself as a trailblazer in the retail sphere. Alongside its success, our shared value of ecologically and socially conscious products was a large contributor towards my decision to join the board. The future for Mary's is bright and I am beyond thrilled to lend my experience to the team," he remarked.

Since launching in 2004, Mary’s Gone Crackers has become one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United Statse. The company produces a range of snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Recently, the brand’s Mary’s Gone Cheezee product won first place in the salty snacks category at the Artisan Flave Awards.