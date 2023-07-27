Kraft Heinz Shores Up Leadership Team

As the Kraft Heinz Co. pursues new growth strategies, the business’s leadership team has expanded. Helen Davis has joined Kraft Heinz as SVP and head of North America operations and Rebecca Dunphey was hired as SVP and president of fresh, beverages and desserts. The company also promoted Simon Laroche to SVP, president of Canada and North America coffee.

“The addition of Helen, Rebecca and Simon to the North America leadership team is a huge step in our growth agenda,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, North America zone president for Kraft Heinz. “Each brings world-class talent, and I’m confident this empowered team will help us drive our unique Kraft Heinz culture and create a space to innovate, strengthen our competitive advantages, and unlock our power of one team harnessing greatness.”

Davis will leverage more than 25 years of experience in her new role. She comes to Kraft Heinz from Unilever, where she was head of supply chain for North America in beauty, well-being and personal care. She also led functions at Estée Lauder, Coca-Cola and Reckitt Benckiser.

Prior to joining Kraft Heinz, Dunphey was group president for The Clorox Co.’s care and connection division and executive sponsor of the Clorox Sustainability Program. Her experience also includes key positions at Kimberly-Clark and Unilever.

Laroche, a four-year Kraft Heinz leader, was elevated from his most recent role as president of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan (ANJ), and will return to native Canada. He has more than 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including nearly 14 years at Labatt Breweries of Canada, where he held several roles, including VP of sales for the Canadian market.

Davis, Dunphey and Laroche will report to Abrams-Rivera. Kraft Heinz will release its second quarter financial results on Aug. 2.