Mary’s Gone Crackers Real Thin Crackers

Gluten-free, non-GMO, organic plant-based snack brand Mary’s Gone Crackers has launched three additional Real Thin flavors: Olive Oil + Cracked Black Pepper, Tomato + Basil, and Chipotle. The much-anticipated line extension fulfills overwhelming demand in regard to the company’s Real Thin varieties, which rolled out last year. As with the existing SKUs, the additional flavors are crafted with a specially formulated gluten-free flour blend, fresh seasonings and chia seeds. The current Real Thin Cracker varieties are Sea Salt, Garlic and Rosemary, Sweet Onion, and Cayenne Pepper. All seven SKUs will retail for a suggested $3.99 per 5-ounce box. Mary’s Gone Crackers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.