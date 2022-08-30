Organic, gluten-free and non-GMO cracker brand Mary’s Gone Crackers has now come out with Mary’s Gone Cheezee plant-based crackers. The vegan snack line is available in two flavors: tangy Plant-Based Cheddar Flavor, and rich Plant-Based Cheese & Herb Flavor, featuring hints of rosemary, thyme and oregano. As well as those committed to cutting all animal proteins from their diets, the dairy-free crackers are also suitable for those who are lactose intolerant. Either variety retails for a suggested $5.99 per 4.25-ounce box. Mary’s Gone Crackers responsibly sources its palm oil from growers who follow harvesting practices established by Palm Done Right, an organization devoted to fostering sustainable, organic, fair-trade palm oil.