Mary Kitchen Frozen Hash

Hormel’s Mary Kitchen Hash, the United States’ top-selling hash brand, has launched the line’s first offering outside of the can since it was introduced 70 years ago. The additions are two varieties of frozen hash – corned beef hash and turkey sausage sweet potato – each of which contain more than 9 grams of protein per serving. Both varieties feature a hearty blend of quality meats, roasted potatoes, onions, red bell peppers, and a touch of select seasonings. According to Hormel, two further varieties – a breakfast hash made with pork breakfast sausage, roasted red potatoes, onions, red bell peppers and bacon, and a superfoods hash crafted from corned beef, roasted red potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, carrots, mushrooms, onions, peppers and peas – are slated to join the frozen lineup later this year. An 18-ounce bag of either currently available variety, providing four servings retails for a suggested range of $6.49-$6.99.