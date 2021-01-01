Global brand owner and marketer Marquee Brands LLC and early-stage private investment company Mediacast Holdings have launched Martha Stewart Kitchen (MSK), a retail brand of frozen and prepared food products from Martha Stewart, which are being brought to the market by the recently formed MSK Foods LLC. The initial limited offering from the line currently comprises 24 appetizers, side dishes and desserts at grocery stores throughout the Northeast and Midwest. These offerings include Tomato Tartlets; Uncured Bacon, Onion & Cheese Tart; Pigs in a Blanket; Four Cheese Macaroni and Cheese; Martha’s Mother’s Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese; Apple Crisp; Carrot Cake; Double Chocolate Brownie; and Peach & Apple Hand Pies. The full line of product offerings, set to launch nationally this spring, will feature additional appetizers and desserts, as well as entrées, side dishes and seasonal vegetables, while spices, seasonings, rubs, baking mixes and pantry ingredients are currently in development. The suggested retail price range for MSK products is $4.99-$8.99. Acquired by Marquee in 2019, the Martha Stewart brand reaches about 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month, and its branded products can be found in more than 70 million households.