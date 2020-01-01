Mariani Single-Serve Probiotic Prunes & Apricots

A purveyor of premium dried fruits for more than 114 years, Mariani Packing Co. has now made it easier for consumers to include its dried fruit snacks in their diets, even on the go, by launching two varieties of its popular Probiotic line in a single-serve pack format: Apricots and Prunes. These dried fruits each contain soluble fiber, acting as a prebiotic, that may be a fuel source for probiotics to thrive, and are also naturally sweet, with no sugar added, and a good source of antioxidant vitamins A and E; vitamins B6, B12, potassium; and iron. Further, the GanedenBC30 probiotic active cultures in both items are 10 times more effective than yogurt cultures in surviving the trip through the harsh stomach environment into the gut. Just 1 serving per day may safely support digestive health and the immune system, according to the company. The convenient 1.4-ounce packs come in a box of seven -- a week’s supply -- with a suggested retail price of $5.99.