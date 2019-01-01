Mann’s Caulilini Baby Cauliflower

Debuted in a 10-ounce retail pack at the United Fresh Produce Association’s 2019 Convention & Expo in Chicago in June, Mann Packing Co.’s Caulilini Baby Cauliflower was an instant hit with the company’s foodservice customers when introduced last year, thanks to “its unique look, flavor and versatility,” according to Mann’s VP Rick Russo, who added that consumers have been asking ever since on social media when they could buy it themselves. Offering delicate flavor, the entirely edible item is an Asian-style variety featuring green stems and blonde, open florets. Its novel shape adds both taste and texture to side dishes, crudité platters and entrées. Available year-round at a suggested retail price of $3.99, Caulilini comes washed and ready to eat.