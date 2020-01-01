Manischewitz Cold Brew Macaroons

Just in time for Passover, Manischewitz, one of the most iconic names in kosher food for that holiday and year-round, has come out with Cold Brew Earl Grey macaroons and Cold Brew Coffee macaroons, two modern takes on the classic confection. The on-trend varieties are made with real coffee and tea for authentic flavor, and with a shelf life of nine months, they’ll last long after Passover -- if consumers can refrain from eating them all for that length of time. A 10-ounce canister of either flavor retails for a suggested price range of $6.99-$7.99.