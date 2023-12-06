MamaMancini’s in a Cup Expansion

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, has launched a series of on-the-go products to expand upon the initial success of its Meatballs in a Cup product line in convenience store trials. Joining the brand’s Beef Meatballs in Cup product are Turkey Meatballs in a Cup, Chicken Cacciatore in a Cup, Chana Masala in a Cup, Sausage, Peppers and Onions in a Cup, and Beef & Rice Stuffing in a Cup. The line uses all-natural, preservative- and soy-free product recipes, and each cup comes fully cooked and microwave ready. Additionally, updated packaging has expanded the shelf life from five to 21 days while retaining taste and texture, thereby helping to ensure quality, safety and reduced replenishment costs. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per 10-ounce cup.