Making a Splash with SugarBee® Apple Cider

Splash it up this holiday season with the latest and greatest apple varietal, SugarBee®! With over 100 years of crafting superior, better-for-you apple products, Manzana Products is proud to announce the launch of their new SugarBee® Apple Cider, made with 100% Washington grown SugarBee® apples! SugarBee® apples are sweet and crisp with flavors of honey, caramel, and molasses. As with all Manzana products, you can count on 100% non-GMO verified juices, made from whole apples (never from concentrate), and without added sugars, preservatives, colorings, or flavorings. Packed in a convenient 64oz PET bottle, this premium apple cider is available now! Click to learn more about how the SugarBee® apple came about, with the help of one very special honeybee of course!