Make In-Store Promos More Effective

Shopper traffic to grocery stores remains below pre-COVID-19 levels, and expectations are that it will remain under pressure. This is due to the accelerated migration of shoppers online, especially in categories such as paper products, cleaning supplies and canned foods. These trends put pressure on the sales productivity of brick-and-mortar stores, which in turn means that in-store promotions must resonate with shoppers like never before.

The physical store has a unique and powerful role in the shopping journey – one that can’t be replicated online. Consumers visit the grocery store to see and touch the merchandise, discover and try new products, get ideas and inspiration from the vibrant store atmosphere, and take advantage of offers and deals only available in the store. Visiting stores also meets many shoppers’ definitions of convenience.

Price promotions and in-store visual displays have long been recognized as powerful and proven tools for CPG brands and retailers to convert store traffic into incremental sales. When deployed effectively, promotions and displays can help drive more customers to the store and, once they’re there, engage and motivate them to spend more.

To maximize the impact of their investments in in-store promotions and displays in a post-COVID-19 and increasingly omnichannel world, retailers and CPG brands should pursue three innovative and effective in-store promotion and display strategies:

1. Connect Promotions and Displays with the Omnichannel Journey to Drive Maximum Impact

Too often, marketing campaigns are planned and activated in siloes, with no coordination or integration of the message, the offer or the experience, which target the same consumer across different contexts of the shopping journey. The result is both a disoriented customer and wasteful, low-ROI marketing spend.

Instead, marketers should be integrating in-store activations with other campaigns running in the same store and with out-of-store media and promotions. In-store signage and displays have the power to amplify and monetize marketing investments made in other media channels, and vice versa.

An example of such innovative coupling of marketing tactics is Mountain View, Calif.-based Quotient’s recently launched Promotion Amplification Tool, which uses a dynamic connection to a retailer’s point-of-sale, loyalty and temporary-price-reduction (TPR) pricing data to programmatically activate digital media campaigns that advertise in-store discounts that are often overlooked by consumers.

Another example is the digitally connected merchandising solution that New York-based Barrows created for a leading grocery chain in the United Kingdom. As with all Barrows Connected Store touch points, the unit features attractive visual design and engaging video content, as well as traffic and interaction metrics generated by built-in sensors. Its broadband connectivity enables it to link with the retailer’s other live campaigns and deliver exclusive loyalty messaging and offers. For example, loyalty members can scan a QR code and receive an instant discount for the merchandised products in line with the retailer’s price match campaign, which monitors and matches in real time prices in competitors’ stores.