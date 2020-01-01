From Magnum, Unilever’s super-premium ice cream brand, comes Ruby Minis, the inaugural ice cream product launched in the United States featuring ruby chocolate -- the first new chocolate variant in 80 years, following white, dark and milk chocolates. The ruby cacao bean, which was only discovered in 2017, offers berry fruitiness, smoothness and a unique pink color, and grows in countries known for cacao: Ecuador, Brazil and Ivory Coast. Magnum Ruby Minis combine ruby cacao with indulgent, velvety ice cream for the ultimate luxury ice cream experience. The bars can currently be found in 11.1-fluid-ounce 6-packs at select retailers and, beginning in February, will expand to grocery stores nationwide, at a suggested retail price of $4.99. Starting Jan. 23, the item will be available for on-demand delivery through goPuff or via The Ice Cream Shop on Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash and Grubhub in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, with the rest of the country being able to access on-demand delivery this spring.