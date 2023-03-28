Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Cookies

Famed New York City-born bakery chain Magnolia Bakery is bringing its beloved baked goods to grocery store shelves nationwide with the rollout of Banana Pudding Cookies. Available in three indulgent flavors – Classic Vanilla with White Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Chunk, and Confetti with White Chocolate Chips – the cookies are made with such premium ingredients as real butter, bananas and chocolate. The individually wrapped 2-ounce treats come in 8-ounce 4-packs with a suggested retail price of $7.99 for any variety.