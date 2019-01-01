Magic Ring® Filled Donuts

This week, baked goods manufacturer Baker Boy is celebrating the one-year

anniversary of its innovative Magic Ring® Donuts. After hitting the market in August

2018, these filled ring donuts have since been gobbled up across the United States.

The Magic Ring® Donuts are made with Baker Boy’s signature tender yeast-raised ring

donuts, which are then injected with flavorful jellies and crèmes to give customers a ring

donut with filling in every bite.

Magic Ring® Donuts are available in six flavors: Raspberry Jelly, Blueberry Jelly,

Bavarian Crème, dual-injected Strawberry Cream Cheese and Chocolate & Bavarian

Crème, and a new Apple Filled Donut made with whole grain flour. All six flavors of

these 2.75 oz. donuts come packaged in 60-count cases and are delivered to operators

frozen and undecorated.

Beginning in September, three Magic Ring® Donut flavors – Raspberry Jelly, Strawberry

Cream Cheese, and Chocolate & Bavarian Crème – will also be available as fully

finished thaw-and-serve options complete with icing and sprinkles, and packaged with

branding in 6-pack trays.

Magic Ring® Donuts are sold through grocery, foodservice and convenience store

distributors. To learn more or to get a sample, email [email protected]

