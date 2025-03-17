After more than three decades as a well-known name in ethical chocolate, Seattle Chocolate has evolved into Maeve, described by the company as “a bold, joyful brand that embodies imagination, flavor and impact.” Despite the name change – inspired by the legendary Irish warrior queen – Maeve remains deeply committed to its core mission of empowering women, supporting cocoa farmers and creating fun chocolate treats. The company directly sources from farmers in Ghana, Peru, Tanzania and the Dominican Republic, ensuring fair pay and long-term sustainability. Where direct sourcing isn’t available, Maeve sources Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa. Additionally, 10% of the company’s net profits fund projects to improve the lives of cocoa farmers. To bring Maeve to life, the brand partnered with independent brand and packaging studio The Young Jerks to create a whimsical world of imagination and flavor, populated by such quirky characters as Greg Glitter, Cheryl the Forest Nymph and Pinkbeard the Pirate. Maeve’s 2.5-ounce Truffle Bars in flavors like Magical Mint, San Juan Salted Toffee and Nutbutter Pretzel retail for a suggested $6.50, and its 4-ounce Bonbons in Creme Brulee Crackle, Pink Bubbly, Blackberry Bramble and more, starting at a suggested $14.50 per package, are available to buy on the brand’s website and soon at retailers nationwide.