South Carolina Piggly Wiggly to Close

Store in Columbia to cease operations as lease expires
Class Action Filed Against Publix Alleges Deceptive Pricing Practices

Florida woman claims self-checkouts inflated product weights, charging shoppers more than expected
Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Exec will succeed Vivek Sankaran following transition period
BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
