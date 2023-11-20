Better-for-you snack maker MadeGood, known for its allergy-friendly organic products, has now launched MadeGood Drizzled Crunchy Oat Bites. The latest treat from the brand is a bite-sized, crunchy snack topped with a vegan chocolate drizzle. Available in Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake and Vanilla Drizzled Cookies & Crème varieties, MadeGood Drizzled Crunchy Oat Bites are made with high-quality ingredients featuring no artificial flavors or synthetic colors and provide a good source of nutrients, including vitamins C and D. The suggested retail price range is $3.49-$4.49 for a 4.25-ounce box of five 0.85-ounce packs suitable for on-the-go snacking.