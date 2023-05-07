The first and only air care product approved by the EPA to kill 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria while eliminating odors, Lysol Air Sanitizer comes in three fragrances: White Linen, featuring hints of crisp aldehydes, dewy jasmine, lilac and sheer woods; Simple Fresh, offering hints of transparent green, citrus notes and a floral violet heart; and Light Breeze, providing hints of freshwater fruits, clean aldehydes and a soft floral musk. A 10-ounce can of any scent in the Lysol Air Sanitizer line retails for $7.99. Lysol is a brand of multinational consumer goods company Reckitt.