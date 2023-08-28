Lunds & Byerlys Sets Opening Date for New Minnesota Store

Lunds & Byerlys, which first announced plans to expand to Apple Valley, Minn., in late 2018, is putting the finishing touches on the 44,600-square-foot location in that suburb south of the Twin Cities. The Apple Valley store will hold its grand opening on Sept. 14.

Known for its epicurean offerings, Minneapolis-based Lunds & Byerlys is going all in on the food experience at its latest outpost. A centerpiece of the store is the L&B Kitchen featuring a host of prepared foods for breakfast, lunch and dinners that can be taken home or enjoyed in an inside or outside café seating area.

[Read more: “Caputo’s Opens 10th Store in Chicago Area”]

Shoppers can browse the L&B Kitchen section to find a veritable smorgasbord of options. A build-your-own taco bar called Taco Mas is available, as is a create-your-own wok bar. Lunds & Byerlys is also offering its fresh-prepared sushi and signature salad bar and hot food bar.

The over-21 crowd can also belly up to the bar at the new location. Eight self-serve taps dispense local craft beers for customers to sip onsite. Coffee drinkers, meantime, can get their fix at a full-service co-located Caribou Coffee.

In addition to foodservice-at-retail selections, Lunds & Byerlys is touting an array of fresh foods available at the Apple Valley store, such as its patented Reserve aged beef in the meat department and wide assortment of fresh produce. A highlight of the produce department is an indoor mushroom growing experience that was created with the retailer’s partner, R&R Cultivation.

Lunds & Byerlys, which has a robust following on its recipe-filled social media pages and website, is supporting its gourmet products and menu items in other ways. The indie grocer hired a FoodE expert who can answer shoppers’ food-related questions and provide mealtime tips and recipes.

The store itself in Apple Valley is designed with sustainability in mind. It’s the fourth Lunds & Byerlys location that includes eco-friendlier refrigeration systems and also incorporates LED lighting, high efficiency HVAC and boiler systems, according to the company.

The new store is located at 15550 English Avenue in Apple Valley. Ahead of the grand opening, the retailer is hosting two events outside the store: a date night parking lot party on Sept. 8 and a family fun parking lot celebration on Sept. 9.

Online pickup and delivery will be available at this store. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday-Sunday.

Family-owned Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 other locations throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding region.