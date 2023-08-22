Caputo’s Opens 10th Store in Chicago Area

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets, founded in the Chicago area more than 65 years ago, is adding to its roster of stores. The family-owned company recently celebrated the grand opening of a new location in the near northwest suburb of Norridge.

This is the 10th Chicagoland site for the independent chain, known locally as Caputo’s. In addition to carrying grocery essentials, the grocer has made a name for itself for its imported Italian foods and its prepared foods area that includes Italian specialties like sausage and pepper arancini and chicken Vesuvio as well as other in-demand offerings such as sushi and sandwiches. A build-your-own pizza case, stocked with homemade ingredients and even a Caputo’s apron to take home, is another hallmark.

[Read more: “Peek Inside Amazon Fresh’s Redesigned Stores in Chicago”]

The retailer also markets ingredients for authentic Italian dishes, like zucchini flowers that can be fried and fresh tomatoes to make homemade sauce or gravy. Its catering business has continued to grow over the years and includes breakfast items, boxed lunches, appetizer trays, meal packages, meats and seafood, buffet setups, salads, pastas and desserts.

Shoppers at the Norridge site, who come from nearby neighborhoods of Chicago and other surrounding suburbs, can also check out the scenery. The exterior of the store was designed by an architect looking to mimic founder Angelo Caputo’s native Italian countryside, while the interior includes touches like historical photos of the store and its owner family members.

The Norridge store at 4410 N Harlem Avenue was first announced in 2021, but was delayed due to supply backlogs. It’s been a busy year for this indie: In May, Caputo's welcomed shoppers to a new location in nearby Mount Prospect. That smaller-format store is located inside a mixed-use residential building.

Today, the Caputo’s grocery business is run by founder Angelo Caputo’s daughter and son-in-law and their families.

The new store is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Caputo’s also offers online shopping with curbside pickup and home delivery.