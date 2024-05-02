Lunds & Byerlys Adopts Ideal Digital Circular and Media Platform

Lunds & Byerlys is implementing Ideal digital circular and media platform, including programmatic media and interactive promotions to attract new shoppers while continuing to cater to a loyal consumer base.

Lunds & Byerlys, an upscale independent grocer with 29 locations in the Twin Cities region, has introduced Ideal by Design House’s Ideal digital circular and media platform, including programmatic media and interactive promotions to attract new shoppers while continuing to cater to the retailer’s loyal consumer base.

“Using Ideal, we’re raising the bar on our existing print circular with dynamic digital marketing,” asserted Dan O’Rourke, senior director of marketing at Edina, Minn.-based Lunds & Byerlys, a family-owned company. “We know our customers are browsing weekly specials, making shopping lists, sharing recipes and more on their cell phones. With rich media, we can now tell our stories on responsible sourcing, locally grown produce, premium meat and sustainable seafood. We’re finding deeper connections with our loyal customers and engaging with a new shopper base.”

Ideal’s marketing platform measures store traffic driven by the circular. Advanced analytics show return on investment at the local level, such as cost per visit, ad impressions, ad clicks, time spent on the digital circular and visits taken from local competitors.

“We’re honored to be working with Lunds & Byerlys, which has earned a reputation in the grocery industry as a model retailer on quality and customer service," said Adam Zimmerman, co-founder of Cleveland, Ohio-based Ideal. “In addition to providing a lift in store traffic, Ideal’s proprietary AI distribution technology builds detailed data sets on competitors’ customers and targets shoppers most likely to engage with the platform and drive to their neighborhood Lunds & Byerlys.”