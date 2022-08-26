Lumen Field Will Be 1st NFL Venue With Amazon’s Just Walk Out Tech

The Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field have revealed plans to introduce a new store powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology for checkout-free shopping and Amazon One for entry and payment with palm recognition. Lumen Field will become the first NFL stadium to implement both technologies in a single store, District Market.

Together with Lumen Field’s hospitality partner, Chicago-based Levy, and DBK Studio, Levy’s innovation studio, District Market is set to open in time for the 2022 Seahawks regular season.

“We are continually looking at new ways to innovate and modernize our fan experience, and we know fans will love the fast, convenient experience the Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One-enabled store will deliver,” said Zach Hensley, Seahawks VP of operations and general manager, Lumen Field. “We are proud to bring this technology to our fans so they can spend more time enjoying the game.”

The store will be located on the upper concourse in an upgraded area of section 323. District Market will provide assorted beers, wines, seltzers and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as snacks and cuisine from the surrounding International District of Seattle. Those buying alcohol will be required to present identification to a store attendant for age verification.

“We’re proud to be part of Lumen Field’s commitment to continuously innovating the fan experience, and are excited for the NFL season to kickoff with the opening of District Market so fans can see firsthand the convenience of Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One,” said Dilip Kumar, VP, AWS Applications. “Our goal is to help fans get back to their seats quickly without missing a moment of the action, so we’re excited to see how NFL fans enjoy the new store.”

Fans can enroll in Amazon One, the company’s palm recognition and payment service, at enrollment kiosks outside the store, as well as at select Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market stores.

Amazon tech has also debuted at stores in such sports venues as Texas A&M’s Kyle Field; T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners; and Minute Maid Park, where the Houston Astros play, while Boston’s Fenway Park features Instacart’s Caper Counterartificial intelligence-powered point-of-sale system.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.