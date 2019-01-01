Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows

Fans of the colorful marshmallows in Lucky Charms cereal can now enjoy them any time of the day, thanks to a collaboration between the iconic General Mills brand and Kraft Heinz’s Jet-Puffed. Featuring bigger, puffier versions of the classic Lucky Charms shapes – green shamrocks, pink hearts, yellow stars and blue moons – the vanilla-flavored product is suitable for anytime snacking by the handful or topping an indulgent dessert. What’s more, a 15 piece-serving contains just 100 calories, offering a relatively guilt-free way to get one’s sugar fix. The suggested retail price per 7-ounce bag is $1.50.