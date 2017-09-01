Lucini Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lucini Italia, a producer of premium extra-virgin olive oils and Italian-inspired gourmet foods, has reintroduced its Everyday Extra Virgin Olive Oil. The oil is made using 100 percent Argentinian olives, which are mechanically harvested early in the season and crushed in less than six hours. Lucini's Argentinian variety delivers a clean, mild taste, well-suited for everyday use. Dedicated to authenticity and transparency, the label reflects and celebrates its new Argentinian source, and the oil can be purchased in 500-milliliter bottles for a suggested $10.99 and 1-liter bottles for a suggested $15.99.