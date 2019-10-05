Press enter to search
Lowes Foods Prez: Differentiate Via Small Data

05/10/2019
Lowes Foods Prez: Differentiate Via Small Data Tim Lowe
Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe

As the keynote presenter at the 2019 Conexxus Annual Conference, which took place April 28-May 3 in Nashville, Tenn., Tim Lowe, president of Lowes Foods, acknowledged that disruption is everywhere and inevitable, and that retailers in particular must recognize that digital technology and evolving consumer demands are changing their business.

Six years ago, Lowes Foods realized that it didn’t need to be a grocery company. “We wanted to be an entertainment company that meets at the intersection of food and beverage,” explained Lowe.

To that end, the retailer reinvented its stores with the idea of bringing the community together around the table, thereby establishing a human connection. The details of the transformation came from small data.

Read the article by Melissa Kress, senior news editor of Progressive Grocer sister publication Convenience Store News.

Alexandria, Va.-based Conexxus is a nonprofit, member-driven technology organization dedicated to the development and implementation of standards, technologies innovation and advocacy for the convenience store and petroleum market. Under its parent company, Alex Lee Inc., Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Lowes Foods is No. 49 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

