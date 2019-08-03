Press enter to search
Close search

Lowes Foods SVP of Brand Strategy to Keynote Inmar Analytic Forum

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Lowes Foods SVP of Brand Strategy to Keynote Inmar Analytic Forum

03/08/2019
Lowes Foods SVP of Brand Strategy to Keynote Inmar Analytic Forum Heather George
Lowes Foods SVP of Brand Strategy Heather George

Heather George, SVP of brand strategy at Lowes Foods, will serve as a keynote speaker at the 2019 Inmar Analytics Forum, taking place March 25-27 in Winston-Salem, N.C., where both Lowes and technology and data analytics company Inmar are based.

George’s keynote session, “What Big Data Doesn’t Tell You,” scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, will reveal insights on the brand transformation Lowes has undergone in the past few years. She will discuss the impact of “small data” obtained through meaningful conversations with shoppers in their homes, as well as emphasizing the need to read beyond Big Data to understand key emotional influences behind shopper behavior and will shape the future of retail.

Before taking on her current role, in which she has played a major role in renewing the company’s direction and evolving the Lowes Foods brand, George worked for Pier 1 Imports, Shaw’s Supermarkets, and Coles Meyers, in Australia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather George to the Inmar Analytics Forum keynote stage,” said David Mounts, chairman and CEO of Inmar. “Attendees will no doubt be inspired by her impressive experience and dedication within the grocery business. They’ll walk away with a new-found inspiration to leverage data and shopper insights to innovate and build relationships with their own customers.”

More than 500 attendees are expected at the forum, where they can learn how to implement data-driven strategies for improving consumer and patient outcomes. The registration deadline is March 26.

Under its parent company, Alex Lee Inc., Lowes is No. 49 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Related Content

Why Brand Matters to Online Grocers' Shoppers

Their importance in consumers' decision-making raises serious considerations for marketers

Thriving in the New World of Grocery: 5 Keys for Retailers

Expert offers blueprint for competing with nontraditional rivals

Details Enhance Experience at Lowes Foods

Carolina grocer offers shoppers solutions and fun

PG August Store of the Month: Lowes Foods

From unique prepared food concepts to an on-site microbrewery, the location offers an exciting shopping experience

RELATED TOPICS