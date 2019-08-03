Lowes Foods SVP of Brand Strategy to Keynote Inmar Analytic Forum

Heather George, SVP of brand strategy at Lowes Foods, will serve as a keynote speaker at the 2019 Inmar Analytics Forum, taking place March 25-27 in Winston-Salem, N.C., where both Lowes and technology and data analytics company Inmar are based.

George’s keynote session, “What Big Data Doesn’t Tell You,” scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, will reveal insights on the brand transformation Lowes has undergone in the past few years. She will discuss the impact of “small data” obtained through meaningful conversations with shoppers in their homes, as well as emphasizing the need to read beyond Big Data to understand key emotional influences behind shopper behavior and will shape the future of retail.

Before taking on her current role, in which she has played a major role in renewing the company’s direction and evolving the Lowes Foods brand, George worked for Pier 1 Imports, Shaw’s Supermarkets, and Coles Meyers, in Australia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather George to the Inmar Analytics Forum keynote stage,” said David Mounts, chairman and CEO of Inmar. “Attendees will no doubt be inspired by her impressive experience and dedication within the grocery business. They’ll walk away with a new-found inspiration to leverage data and shopper insights to innovate and build relationships with their own customers.”

More than 500 attendees are expected at the forum, where they can learn how to implement data-driven strategies for improving consumer and patient outcomes. The registration deadline is March 26.

Under its parent company, Alex Lee Inc., Lowes is No. 49 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.