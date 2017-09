From several unique prepared food concepts to an on-site microbrewery serving craft beers, Lowes Foods in Simpsonville, S.C., offers an exciting experience for routine shopping trips, as well as for those who want to stay awhile.

Check out the video below, about Progressive Grocer's August 2017 Store of the Month, which details the care that went into developing such a unique store design. You also may read about the store here.