Louisiana Fish Fry Air Fryer Seasoned Coating Mixes

The best-selling fish fry in the United States, Louisiana Fish Fry, has introduced an all-in-one seasoned coating mix specially formulated for air fryers. The lineup covers separate preparation for three proteins, with instructions provided on each box. All of the blends -- for chicken, fish, and pork -- have been designed to crisp up on the outside while the protein within remains tender and juicy, whether they’re cooked in an air fryer or a conventional oven. A 5-ounce box of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $2.52.

 

