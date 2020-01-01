LonoLife Bone Broths

With its 4-packs of savory Chicken Bone Broth and grass-fed Beef Bone Broth, LonoLife now offers shelf-stable, keto and Paleo-friendly solutions for active consumers seeking nutrient-rich food. Featuring 10 grams of collagen-rich protein and only 50 calories per serving, the nutritionally dense bone broths come in individual stick packs, each making an 8-ounce cup of broth, for on-the-go convenience. LonoLife adheres to strict guidelines of no artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives or flavors, and the company’s products are also allergen-friendly, with no added sugar, fish or shellfish, as well as being soy-, dairy-, gluten-, wheat- and MSG-free. The suggested retail price per bone broth 4-pack is $6.99.