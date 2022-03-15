Unveiled at Natural Products Expo West 2022 in March, Atlantic Natural Foods’ (ANF) Loma Linda Chik’n lineup is the first-ever canned plant-based poultry product from the brand, not to mention the industry. The 100% vegan, firm-textured item comes in three varieties: Chik’n in Broth, consisting of large pieces in a mild vegetable broth; Chik’n BBQ, with a thick, rich sauce made from sweet peppers, brown sugar and vinegar, offering lighter notes of garlic, chili and smoke; and Chik’n Buffalo, offering a classic tangy, zesty sauce that pairs well with carrots and celery. Made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, Loma Linda Chik’n is gluten-free, non-GMO and convenient to eat right out of the can or served warm. It can be added to salads, wraps and sandwiches, and is versatile enough to use in appetizers, pizzas and casseroles. The retail price range is $2.49-$2.99 per 5-ounce can.