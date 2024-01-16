Logile Helps Brookshire Grocery Evolve Store Technology

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has completed implementation of Logile’s retail labor- planning and workforce management (WFM) solutions at its 209 retail locations across five banners operating in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma, in addition to its corporate offices. Distribution centers and warehouses are currently having the solution implemented. Store execution management will commence as the final implementation phase.

BGC selected Logile’s solutions to replace the company’s existing system after a competitive evaluation. The regional grocer signed with Logile for solutions spanning labor standards and modeling, forecasting, staff planning, budgeting, employee scheduling, mobile employee self-service, time and attendance, and store and task execution management.

[Read more: "Doing Things ‘The Brookshire Way’"]

Logile worked with BGC to create labor standards and rolled out an earned-hours program, which determines the labor hours needed for store operations based on the volume and mix of items sold, as well as specific store attributes, to store front end departments. Wall-to-wall automated scheduling for the front end department has been deployed, with the remaining store departments slated to roll out over the next few months.

“Logile’s retail expertise, innovation, system flexibility and ease of use were differentiators during the selection process. We were confident that Logile’s solution could support the accurate earned-hours model we required, which it delivers via accurate forecasting, staffing and scheduling based on their labor model. We wanted a supportive partner for the long haul to evolve our store technology to help reach our near- and long-term strategic growth objectives,” said Shawn Sedate, EVP and chief information officer at BGC. “The Logile platform will position us to deliver on our partner [associate] experience, operational and customer goals while gaining visibility and a data-driven understanding into what it takes to efficiently run operations in each department.”

“We are honored to earn BGC’s trust and confidence in selecting Logile as its partner to achieve transformational store planning, WFM and execution management,” said Purna Mishra, founder and CEO of Southlake, Texas-based Logile. “Recognizing the powerful operational benefits of an earned-hours approach and implementing a technology platform to empower, engage and connect their workforce to the work requirements are testaments to BGC’s thought-leading strategic vision. We look forward to supporting BGC on its growth journey and ultimate mission to provide superior shopping experiences to their customers.”

BGC currently operates more than 200 store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma under the banners of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, Fresh by Brookshire's, and Reasor’s. The company is No. 63 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.