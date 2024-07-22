“Swicy” is the word to describe Local Hive Honey Hot Sauces, a recently released line from the only national brand of honey sourced exclusively from American beekeepers. Balancing hot peppers with 100% U.S. honey, the thoughtfully crafted premium hot sauces come in the following varieties: Original (medium), consisting of red jalapeño peppers and honey; Hatch Chile with Southwest Honey (medium), offering smoky, aged Hatch chiles and Southwest honey; Mango Habanero (medium), a sweet and slightly spicy blend of mangoes, habanero, and honey; Cayenne with Southeast Honey (medium), offering Southern spices and subtle sweetness; Chipotle with Texas Honey (medium), a mellow, barbecue-inspired blend of chipotle peppers and Texas honey brings rich flavor to smoked meats; Sriracha (hot); a pleasantly spicy blend of red jalapeño and honey; and Habanero (hot), providing a kick of heat with a little bit of sweet. Made from such simple ingredients as peppers, white distilled vinegar, and garlic and onion powder, all contain under 10 calories and 2 grams of sugar per serving, as well as being free of preservatives and artificial flavors. Local Hive Honey Hot Sauces are now available online and at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, with further availability at retailers across the country coming this fall. The suggested retail price range is $4.99-$5.99 per 6-ounce glass bottle of any variety.