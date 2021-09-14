Local Express Introduces Kiosk Service

Software-as-a-service e-commerce solution Local Express has launched an in-store kiosk system. With this offering, the company’s kiosk self-serve app can be integrated into independent retailers’ in-store POS systems, enabling customers to complete online orders directly in-store and save time.

The kiosks extend Local Express’ omnichannel offering and can be fully integrated with retailers’ existing Local Express online store and in-house POS system, reducing wait time in the deli or meat department, thereby boosting customer satisfaction, and freeing up hours for busy staffers. Food and beverage retailers, meanwhile, can benefit from higher productivity and less pressure on labor.

Local Express’s kiosk is agnostic to kiosk hardware, meaning that the app can run on an inexpensive tablet or be implemented across a store’s existing kiosk framework. Ordering via kiosk enables customers to self-serve orders, customize orders with various options offered by the store, pay online, and choose delivery options if applicable. The kiosk solution can also integrate a cloud printer to print deli counter-style ticket stubs if desired.

“At Local Express, we strive to be a technology leader providing practical and cost-effective solutions to support our customers in the grocery segment and across the food and beverage industry,” said Bagrat Safaryan, CEO and founder of Glendale, Calif.-based Local Express. “With this off-the-shelf hardware, stores can quickly ‘pop up’ kiosk stations and alleviate immediate problems such as labor shortages. Overall, the aim is to achieve higher customer satisfaction.”

“The kiosk stations are a great way for us to provide additional ordering options for our customers,” noted Robert Agajanian, general manager at Big Square, one of Local Express’s clients. “There are often long queues in our popular hot food department and also in our meat department, for which we are famous. The kiosks allow customers to express their wishes which saves time and keeps the queues short.”