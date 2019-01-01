Loacker Duality Chocolate Bar

Global premium wafer and confection brand Loacker has introduced the Duality Chocolate Bar, consisting of dual layers of chocolate – white caramel and 38% milk cocoa – melted over innovative wafer crispies. Featuring a unique flavor and crunchy texture, the offering combines the flavor profiles of chocolate, hazelnut and caramel with Loacker’s premium wafers. Made in the heart of the Italian Alps with only the highest quality standards and ingredients, the product contains no preservatives, and no added colorings or flavors. A 50-gram (1.8-ounce) bar retails for a suggested price range of $1.50-$1.99.