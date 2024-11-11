Hummus brand Little Sesame has now debuted Hummus for Kids — making it the first company to bring such a product to market. The brand’s co-founders, both young parents, spent two years developing the item, with the aim of making food that’s not only good for growing minds and bodies, but also for the planet. Made with zero artificial preservatives, Hummus for Kids is crafted in small batches using USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Clean Label Certified and OU Kosher ingredients. Each pack features four 2.5-ounce cups of freshly spun hummus that are suitable for on-the-go snacking, lunchboxes or no-fuss meals at home. Hummus for Kids is available for a suggested $6.99 at Whole Foods Market locations across the country, as well as online. All Little Sesame’s hummus is made sustainably from American organic chickpeas grown by regenerative organic farmers in Montana and throughout the Northwest.